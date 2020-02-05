Canada Goose’s (GOOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. OTR Global restated a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. 1,894,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Canada Goose has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.