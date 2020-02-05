Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $134,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 312,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,613. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.