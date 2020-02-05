Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$347.67.

CP traded up C$4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$356.90. 284,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,319. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$339.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$315.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$259.99 and a 1 year high of C$359.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3524067 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

