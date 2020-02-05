Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. Canyon Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 415,919 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.17.

About Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

