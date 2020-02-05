Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 155 ($2.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Capita to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 167.13 ($2.20).

Capita stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 4,827,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

