Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $176,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

