Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IDU stock opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

