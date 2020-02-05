Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.48. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.