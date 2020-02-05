Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

