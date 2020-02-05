Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

