Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPRI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Capri has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

