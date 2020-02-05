Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CAPR stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,260. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

