Capstone Mining (CS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.15.

1/23/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$1.15.

1/23/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$1.70.

1/22/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.10. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,353. Capstone Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $287.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Get Capstone Mining Corp alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. In the last three months, insiders purchased 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.