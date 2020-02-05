Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bank and Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.