Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 4.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

