Cashbery Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (CBC)

Cashbery Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Cashbery Coin has a market cap of $228,359.00 and $24.00 worth of Cashbery Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashbery Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Cashbery Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashbery Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Cashbery Coin’s total supply is 90,013,848 coins and its circulating supply is 67,186,714 coins. Cashbery Coin’s official website is cashberycoin.com . Cashbery Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashberycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashbery Coin

Cashbery Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashbery Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashbery Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashbery Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashbery Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashbery Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.