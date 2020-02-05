Caspian 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $169,204.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $3.53 million and $169,204.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.53 or 0.05999891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

