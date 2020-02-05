Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Tops $173,952.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $173,952.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.01284302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000941 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,668,126 coins and its circulating supply is 16,271,629 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

