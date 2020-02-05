Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,783. Catalent has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

