Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:CATO opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Cato has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.
Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
