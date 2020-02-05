Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:CATO opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Cato has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,536,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cato by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Cato by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cato by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 271,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

