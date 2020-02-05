CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.15

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 35951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

