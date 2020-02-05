Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $20,087.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ccore has a total market cap of $20,087.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.03038082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00201678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00133690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

