CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. CDK Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

