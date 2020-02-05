Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.76.

CE stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 994,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese by 178.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

