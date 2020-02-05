Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $133.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Celanese from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.76.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. 994,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. Celanese has a 12-month low of $94.56 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.