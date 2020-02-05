Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $107.33. 994,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.