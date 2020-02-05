Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 511,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

