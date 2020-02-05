Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.26. Centamin shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 24,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

