Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.97.

CNC stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,370. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

