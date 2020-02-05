Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.64-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-79.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 8,362,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.