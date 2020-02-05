Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 129,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.