Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

