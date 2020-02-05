Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 1787109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cerner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cerner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

