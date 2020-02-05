Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,608. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

