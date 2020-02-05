CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 168,423 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 60,465 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $956,556.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,859 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

