CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $10,450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

