CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

