CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.