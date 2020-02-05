CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

NYSE SYK opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.