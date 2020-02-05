Cfra Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.75.

Shares of CMG traded down $28.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $856.33. 63,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $857.35 and a 200-day moving average of $816.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

