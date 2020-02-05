Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Receives $12.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.24. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

