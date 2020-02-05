Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. Chase has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chase by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 81.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

