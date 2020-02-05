Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 271,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,092. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.