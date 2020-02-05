CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.60. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments. The company is primarily involved in the investment, construction, and operation of city and town gas pipeline infrastructure, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmission of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; construction and operation of compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquefied natural gas (LNG) refilling stations; and development and application of technologies relating to natural gas and LPG.

