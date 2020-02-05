Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $884.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $857.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $519.09 and a 1-year high of $888.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $843.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

