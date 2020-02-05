Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $950.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.84.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $20.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $864.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,267. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $816.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $888.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

