CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,434,000 after buying an additional 391,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,623,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

