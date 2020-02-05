CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TIF stock opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

