CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,945 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Farfetch worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 39.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 16.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Farfetch by 154.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $2,801,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

