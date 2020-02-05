CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.